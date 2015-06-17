LONDON, June 17 Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been fined 40,000 pounds ($63,000) and warned about his future conduct, the FA said on Wednesday.

Wilshere admitted a charge of making inciting comments during Arsenal's open-top bus celebration following their victory in last month's FA Cup final.

The 23-year-old, who scored two goals in England's Euro 2016 qualifying win in Slovenia on Sunday, led the Arsenal fans in chants mocking their north London Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Wilshere's behaviour was found to have brought the game into disrepute.

($1 = 0.6363 pounds) (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)