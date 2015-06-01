LONDON, June 1 Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has apologised after singing anti-Tottenham Hotspur songs during the Gunners' victory parade to celebrate their 4-0 FA Cup final victory over Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old took to the microphone at Sunday's parade to mock Spurs as the Arsenal players celebrated on a stage outside the Emirates Stadium following Saturday's Cup final victory.

Wilshere caused a stir last year when he made similar comments about Spurs at an open-top bus tour following Arsenal's FA Cup win over Hull City that ended a nine-year trophy drought.

"Sharing back2back Cup wins with so many amazing Gooners is a dream come true. Apologies if I upset or offended any of u with my celebrations," Wilshere wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The England international came on as a substitute against Villa at Wembley, as goals from Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Per Mertesacker and Olivier Giroud gave Arsenal a record 12th FA Cup triumph. (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Ken Ferris)