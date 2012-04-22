LONDON, April 22 Wolverhampton Wanderers
became the first club to be relegated from the Premier League
this season when they failed to beat Manchester City at Molineux
on Sunday.
Wolves lost 2-0, leaving them adrift on 23 points with the
maximum they can collect now 32, which would still put them in
the relegation positions.
Bolton Wanderers (30 points) and Blackburn Rovers (31) are
above them in the drop zone, behind Queens Park Rangers and
Wigan Athletic who both have 34.
Wolves have spent three seasons in the top flight, finishing
15th and 17th in the last two, but after sacking manager Mick
McCarthy in February and replacing him with his assistant Terry
Connor, they have picked up just two points from 10 matches and
been botom of the table for the last month.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)