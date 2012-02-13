LONDON Feb 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers sacked their manager Mick McCarthy on Monday, a day after they lost 5-1 at home to local rivals West Bromwich Albion and slipped back into the bottom three of the Premier League.

McCarthy, 53, was appointed Wolves manager in July 2006, winning promotion to the Premier League in 2009 but has lost his job following Wolves' fourth successive home league defeat.

In a statement on their website (www.wolves.co.uk), the club said it was "a difficult decision to terminate Mick's contract" but that assistant Terry Connor would take charge of training until a new manager is appointed.

