LONDON Feb 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers
sacked their manager Mick McCarthy on Monday, a day after they
lost 5-1 at home to local rivals West Bromwich Albion and
slipped back into the bottom three of the Premier League.
McCarthy, 53, was appointed Wolves manager in July 2006,
winning promotion to the Premier League in 2009 but has lost his
job following Wolves' fourth successive home league defeat.
In a statement on their website (www.wolves.co.uk), the club
said it was "a difficult decision to terminate Mick's contract"
but that assistant Terry Connor would take charge of training
until a new manager is appointed.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)