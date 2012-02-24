Feb 24 Premier League strugglers
Wolverhampton Wanderers appointed Terry Connor as manager until
the end of the season on Friday.
The club, third from bottom in the table, had put Connor in
temporary charge after Mick McCarthy's sacking last week while
they looked for a new manager before handing over the reins to
the former assistant for the remaining 13 games of the season.
"Since we made the difficult decision to part company with
Mick, we have been through a diligent process of assessing
potential candidates," chairman Steve Morgan said on the club
website (www.wolves.co.uk).
"Having spoken to a number of people we have drawn that
process to a close and myself and the board are unanimous that
Terry is the right man to lead the club for the remainder of the
season."
Those who have turned down the job, according to widespread
reports in the British media, include Alan Curbishley, the
former Charlton Athletic manager, Walter Smith the former
Rangers and Everton boss and Steve Bruce, who recently left
Sunderland.
Wolves travel to Newcastle United for a league game on
Saturday.
