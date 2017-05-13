Britain Football Soccer - Birmingham City v Manchester City - Women's FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 13/5/17 Manchester City's Demi Stokes in action with Birmingham City's Ellen White Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Birmingham City v Manchester City - Women's FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 13/5/17 Manchester City's Carli Lloyd in action with Birmingham City's Kerys Harrop Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

LONDON Manchester City Women won their first FA Cup title with a rampant 4-1 victory against Birmingham City Ladies at Wembley on Saturday.

City started the match as favourites and blew Birmingham away in the first half with three goals inside the first 32 minutes in front of a record crowd for a women's FA Cup final.

First Lucy Bronze scored with a cute header in the 17th minute, Isobel Christiansen doubled the lead nine minutes later before Women's World Footballer of the Year Carli Lloyd nodded home a third after 32 minutes.

Birmingham City pulled a consolation goal back when substitute Charlie Wellings scored with a superb low strike in the 73rd minute but Jill Scott's 80th minute effort sealed the victory.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)