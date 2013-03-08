LONDON, March 8 Female players in England will be allowed to join the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) from the 2013 season, the PFA said on Friday.

"We are pleased to announce that PFA membership will be available for all registered WSL (Women's Super League) players from the start of the 2013 season," the PFA said on Twitter.

The English Football Association-run WSL season starts next month. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Clare Fallon)