PARIS Newcastle United's French shopping spree continued on Tuesday when they bagged France and Montpellier defender Mapou Yanga Mbiwa and Girondins Bordeaux forward Yoan Gouffran.

French champions Montpellier said on their website (www.mhsc-foot.com) that Yanga Mbiwa's transfer to the Premier League side was pending the completion of a medical.

Yanga Mbiwa, 23, has won three caps and is regarded as one of the top centre backs in France.

Later on Tuesday, Gouffran wrote on his Twitter feed: "Tomorrow I will be a Newcastle player and I am proud."

Newcastle, fifth in England last season, are 16th this term and stand only two points above the relegation places.

The north east side have already drafted in Lille and France right back Mathieu Debuchy during January and Nancy fullback Massadio Haidara is poised to join the club's French contingent, which already includes midfielder Yohan Cabaye.

Newcastle have been hit by a number of injuries to their defence this season and the new arrivals will also help cover for the expected exit of captain Fabricio Coloccini amid reports the centre half wants to return home to Argentina.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)