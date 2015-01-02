LONDON Jan 2 Japanese international Maya Yoshida has signed a new three-year contract that will keep him at high-flying Southampton until 2018.

"He is an important player," manager Ronald Koeman told the Premier League club's official YouTube channel on Friday. "We have a lot of competition with the centre backs but he's doing very well and I'm very happy about his new contract.

"He has played right back and centre back and it's very good to have these kinds of players because then you can change positions."

Southampton, who are fourth in the league, host Championship club Ipswich Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Yoshida is in Japan's squad for the Asian Cup in Australia that starts on Jan. 9. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)