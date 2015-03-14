LONDON, March 14 Here is a list of the eight youngest players in Premier League history after 16-year-old Rushian Hepburn-Murphy made his Aston Villa debut in a 4-0 win at Sunderland on Saturday: Matthew Briggs (for Fulham v Middlesbrough in May 2007) Age 16 years and 65 days Isaiah Brown (for West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic, May 2013) Age 16 years and 117 days Aaron Lennon (for Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur, August 2003) Age 16 years and 129 days Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (for Aston Villa v Sunderland, March 2015) Age 16 years and 176 days Jose Baxter (for Everton v Blackburn Rovers, August 2008) Age 16 years and 191 days Gary McSheffrey (Coventry City v Aston Villa, February 1999) Age 16 years and 198 days Jack Robinson (Liverpool v Hull City, May 2010) Age 16 years and 250 days Jack Wilshere (Arsenal v Blackburn Rovers, September 2008) Age 16 years and 256 days (Compiled by Infostrada Sports, edited by Tony Jimenez)