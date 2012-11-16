LONDON Nov 16 Manager Gianfranco Zola is wary of a negative reaction from his Watford team after achieving one of the best away wins in the club's 131-year history by crushing Leeds United 6-1 in the Championship (second tier) last weekend.

Leeds were reduced to nine men early in the second half after having one player sent off and another carried off on a stretcher with a broken leg, with all three substitutes already on the pitch, but Zola's team showed no mercy against Neil Warnock's men.

The Watford squad have been on cloud nine after the emphatic victory lifted them to 12th in the table with 23 points, 10 behind leaders Crystal Palace, and Zola knows he must get them re-focused for Saturday's home game with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"The problem is the tendency among the players after they have won a game in that way is they will think the next match is going to be easy too," the former Italy and Chelsea striker told Reuters in an interview.

"We have a good atmosphere right now and we have a situation where we must maintain that. We are going to have to be focused against Wolves because they are a good team and it's going to be tough."

Zola, one of the most popular foreigners to play in the English Premier League, wowed fans all around the country with his dazzling skills during seven seasons as a player at Chelsea.

Such was his popularity at Stamford Bridge that his number 25 shirt was retired after he had scored 80 goals in 312 games for the Londoners.

Ruud Gullit, the manager who brought the diminutive 5-foot-6 striker from Parma to Chelsea in 1996, once described Zola as having "happy feet" such was the twinkled-toed dexterity of his ball control.

London rivals West Ham United gave the smiling Sardinian his first managerial job in 2008.

ITALIAN OWNERS

His reign at Upton Park lasted only 20 months and in July this year he agreed to sample life in the Championship for the first time after being asked to take over at Watford by the club's new Italian owners.

Zola is thoroughly enjoying his experience of working in the second tier of English football but the unpredictability of the Championship has taken him by surprise.

"This is a very good challenge for me," explained the 46-year-old. 'It's pushing me and it's an experience without doubt that will improve me as a manager and as a person.

"I'm taking it on in a very positive way but the main difficulty I've found is that in the Premier League you knew more or less which matches you were going to lose and which ones you were going to win - it was very easy to predict.

"This league is unbelievable - you never know when you are going to win and when you are going to lose. Even if you play at home you don't have the certainty that you are going to take the points," said Zola.

"The teams and players you play against fight for their lives - all of them."

Zola denied he was hindered by a lack of knowledge of the Championship players.

"No, no, no - absolutely not," he said. "It's not because I don't know about the teams we are playing.

"We get to know the opposition very well before we play them - you just don't expect them to play with so much intensity and with such fight. Even if you play the team that's bottom of the table you know they're going to fight very hard."

Zola is one of several players from his days at Stamford Bridge to have gone on to become a manager and he said he often picked the brains of his good friends Roberto Di Matteo at Chelsea and Gustavo Poyet at Brighton and Hove Albion.

"I'm not crazy enough to think I know everything about management," he said. "Every now and again I speak to Robbie and to Gustavo and it's very stimulating for all of us."

Poyet and Zola were in opposing dugouts in September and the former Uruguay midfielder ended the day with the biggest smile after his Brighton side beat Watford 1-0.

"That was an experience. We had a special relationship as players and we are still great friends but I wanted to poison him after that game," joked the Italian. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)