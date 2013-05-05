Everton's Seamus Coleman (L) challenges Liverpool's Jose Enrique during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Everton's hopes of playing European football next season receded after they drew 0-0 at city rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Everton, who have only won one of their last 13 Premier League Merseyside derbies, were aggrieved after Sylvain Distin's headed goal from a corner early in the second half was ruled out for a push.

David Moyes's side remain sixth on 60 points, five behind Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Everton have just two games remaining and have slim hopes of securing the Europa League place for the side finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Champions Manchester United host Chelsea in a 1500 GMT kickoff at Old Trafford.

