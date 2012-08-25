Cameroon's soccer player Samuel Eto (C) takes part in a Laikipia Unity Cup tournament soccer match organised by a non-profit organization, Zeitz Foundation, at the Nanyuki Municipal Stadium north of Kenyan capital Nairobi July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

YAOUNDE Samuel Eto'o will end a lengthy international suspension next month after being recalled by Cameroon for an African Nations Cup first round first leg qualifier against Cape Verde Islands.

The 31-year-old forward was banned for eight months after leading a player strike in November over unpaid bonuses. The row caused the team to cancel a friendly in Algeria.

The ban was expected to end the 15-year, 109-cap international career of the four-times African Footballer of the Year widely regarded as Cameroon's greatest player.

Eto'o, though, will return against Cape Verde Islands in Praia on September 8, the Cameroon Football Federation said on Saturday as they announced a 23-man squad.

The two-legged match will decide a place at the 2013 finals in South Africa. The return leg is in Yaounde in October.

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Eto'o now plays for wealthy Russian Premier League side Anzhi Makhachkala.

(Reporting by Tansa Musa and Mark Gleeson; editing by Tony Jimenez)