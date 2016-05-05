May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Semifinal second leg matches on Thursday Semifinal Thursday, May 5, second leg Liverpool (England) - Villarreal (Spain) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Villarreal - Liverpool 1-0. Liverpool win 3-1 on aggregate. Sevilla (Spain) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Shakhtar Donetsk - Sevilla 2-2. Sevilla win 5-3 on aggregate.