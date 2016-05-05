Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Semifinal second leg matches on Thursday Semifinal Thursday, May 5, second leg Liverpool (England) - Villarreal (Spain) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Villarreal - Liverpool 1-0. Liverpool win 3-1 on aggregate. Sevilla (Spain) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Shakhtar Donetsk - Sevilla 2-2. Sevilla win 5-3 on aggregate.
May 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 23 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Pala