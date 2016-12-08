Soccer-Arsenal must not underestimate Europa League, says Cech
May 18 Arsenal must respect the Europa League next season and take the tournament seriously if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, goalkeeper Peter Cech has said.
Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group A match on Thursday Thursday, December 8 Feyenoord (Netherlands) 0 Fenerbahce (Turkey) 1 Zarya Luhansk (Ukraine) 0 Manchester United (England) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 6 4 1 1 8 6 13 2 Manchester United 6 4 0 2 12 4 12 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 6 2 1 3 3 7 7 4 Zarya Luhansk 6 0 2 4 2 8 2 1-2: Next round
May 18 Arsenal must respect the Europa League next season and take the tournament seriously if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, goalkeeper Peter Cech has said.
May 18 Leicester City are gunning for two wins in their last two Premier League games to secure a top-half finish after a poor start to the season, striker Jamie Vardy said ahead of Thursday's game against Tottenham Hotspur.