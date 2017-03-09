Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 9, first leg Gent (Belgium) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 2-5 (halftime: 1-4) Celta Vigo (Spain) - FC Krasnodar (Russia) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) - Besiktas (Turkey) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Olympique Lyon (France) - AS Roma (Italy) 4-2 (halftime: 1-2) Schalke 04 (Germany) - Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Anderlecht (Belgium) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Rostov (Russia) - Manchester United (England) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.