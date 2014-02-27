Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 second leg matches on Thursday Last 32 Thursday, February 27, second leg AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) - Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Slovan Liberec - AZ Alkmaar 0-1. AZ Alkmaar win 2-1 on aggregate. Benfica (Portugal) - PAOK Salonika (Greece) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: PAOK Salonika - Benfica 0-1. Benfica win 4-0 on aggregate. Fiorentina (Italy) - Esbjerg (Denmark) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Esbjerg - Fiorentina 1-3. Fiorentina win 4-2 on aggregate. Olympique Lyon (France) - Chernomorets Odessa (Ukraine) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Chernomorets Odessa - Olympique Lyon 0-0. Olympique Lyon win 1-0 on aggregate. Racing Genk (Belgium) - Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Anzhi Makhachkala - Racing Genk 0-0. Anzhi Makhachkala win 2-0 on aggregate. Tottenham Hotspur (England) - Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk - Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. Tottenham Hotspur win 3-2 on aggregate. Trabzonspor (Turkey) - Juventus (Italy) 0-2 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Juventus - Trabzonspor 2-0. Juventus win 4-0 on aggregate. Valencia (Spain) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Dynamo Kiev - Valencia 0-2. Valencia win 2-0 on aggregate. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) - Porto (Portugal) 3-3 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2. Porto win on away goals after 5-5 on aggregate. Basel (Switzerland) - Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Maccabi Tel Aviv - Basel 0-0. Basel win 3-0 on aggregate. Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Lazio (Italy) 3-3 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Lazio - Ludogorets 0-1. Ludogorets win 4-3 on aggregate. Napoli (Italy) - Swansea City (Wales) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Swansea City - Napoli 0-0. Napoli win 3-1 on aggregate. Salzburg (Austria) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Ajax Amsterdam - Salzburg 0-3. Salzburg win 6-1 on aggregate. Sevilla (Spain) - Maribor (Slovenia) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Maribor - Sevilla 2-2. Sevilla win 4-3 on aggregate. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Viktoria Plzen - Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1. Viktoria Plzen win 3-2 on aggregate. Rubin Kazan (Russia) - Real Betis (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Real Betis - Rubin Kazan 1-1. Real Betis win 3-1 on aggregate.