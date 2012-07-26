July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Qualification Round 2 second leg matches on Thursday Qualification Round 2 Thursday, July 26, second leg FH (Iceland) - AIK Stockholm (Sweden) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: AIK Stockholm - FH 1-1. AIK Stockholm win 2-1 on aggregate. or Akureyri (Iceland) - Mlada Boleslav (Czech Republic) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Mlada Boleslav - or Akureyri 3-0. Mlada Boleslav win 4-0 on aggregate. FC Admira Wacker Modling (Austria) - Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) 5-1 (halftime: 3-1) First leg: Zalgiris Vilnius - FC Admira Wacker Modling 1-1. FC Admira Wacker Modling win 6-2 on aggregate. Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Levski Sofia (Bulgaria) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: Levski Sofia - Sarajevo 1-0. Sarajevo win 3-2 on aggregate. Portadown (Northern Ireland) - Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (Croatia) 2-4 (halftime: 1-2) First leg: Slaven Belupo Koprivnica - Portadown 6-0. Slaven Belupo Koprivnica win 10-2 on aggregate. St. Johnstone (Scotland) - Eskisehirspor (Turkey) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Eskisehirspor - St. Johnstone 2-0. Eskisehirspor win 3-1 on aggregate. St. Patrick's Athletic (Ireland) - Siroki Brijeg (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET First leg: Siroki Brijeg - St. Patrick's Athletic 1-1. St. Patrick's Athletic win 3-2 on aggregate. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) - Naftan Novopolotsk (Belarus) 3-3 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: Naftan Novopolotsk - Red Star Belgrade 3-4. Red Star Belgrade win 7-6 on aggregate. Legia Warsaw (Poland) - SK Liepajas Metalurgs (Latvia) 5-1 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: SK Liepajas Metalurgs - Legia Warsaw 2-2. Legia Warsaw win 7-3 on aggregate. Skonto FC (Latvia) - Hajduk Split (Croatia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Hajduk Split - Skonto FC 2-0. Hajduk Split win 2-1 on aggregate. Fehervar (Hungary) - Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Slovan Bratislava - Fehervar 1-1. Fehervar win on away goals after 1-1 on aggregate. Lech Poznan (Poland) - Khazar Lenkoran (Azerbaijan) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Khazar Lenkoran - Lech Poznan 1-1. Lech Poznan win 2-1 on aggregate. Sligo Rovers (Ireland) - Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Spartak Trnava - Sligo Rovers 3-1. Spartak Trnava win 4-2 on aggregate. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - FC Rustavi Metalurgist (Georgia) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: FC Rustavi Metalurgist - Viktoria Plzen 1-3. Viktoria Plzen win 5-1 on aggregate. Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) - Lokomotiv Plovdiv (Bulgaria) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Lokomotiv Plovdiv - Vitesse Arnhem 4-4. Vitesse Arnhem win 7-5 on aggregate. Zeta Golubovci (Montenegro) - JJK (Finland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: JJK - Zeta Golubovci 3-2. Zeta Golubovci win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate. Ghent (Belgium) - FC Differdange 03 (Luxembourg) 3-2 (halftime: 1-2) First leg: FC Differdange 03 - Ghent 0-1. Ghent win 4-2 on aggregate. FK Senica (Slovakia) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: APOEL Nicosia - FK Senica 2-0. APOEL Nicosia win 3-0 on aggregate. Zimbru Chisinau (Moldova) - Young Boys (Switzerland) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-0, penalty shootout: 1-4) First leg: Young Boys - Zimbru Chisinau 1-0. Young Boys win 4-1 on penalties after 1-1 on aggregate. Aalesund (Norway) - SK Tirane (Albania) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: SK Tirane - Aalesund 1-1. Aalesund win 6-1 on aggregate. Anorthosis Famagusta (Cyprus) - FC Levadia Tallinn (Estonia) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: FC Levadia Tallinn - Anorthosis Famagusta 1-3. Anorthosis Famagusta win 6-1 on aggregate. Asteras Tripolis (Greece) - Inter Baku (Azerbaijan) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-2) First leg: Inter Baku - Asteras Tripolis 1-1. Asteras Tripolis win 4-2 on penalties after 2-2 on aggregate. CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) - Mura 05 (Slovenia) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Mura 05 - CSKA Sofia 0-0. Mura 05 win on away goals after 1-1 on aggregate. Kalmar (Sweden) - Osijek (Croatia) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Osijek - Kalmar 1-3. Kalmar win 6-1 on aggregate. Ried (Austria) - Shakhter Soligorsk (Belarus) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Shakhter Soligorsk - Ried 1-1. Ried win on away goals after 1-1 on aggregate. Tromso (Norway) - Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET First leg: Olimpija Ljubljana - Tromso 0-0. Tromso win 1-0 on aggregate. Honved (Hungary) - Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) 0-4 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Anzhi Makhachkala - Honved 1-0. Anzhi Makhachkala win 5-0 on aggregate. MyPa Myllykoski (Finland) - Rapid Bucharest (Romania) 0-2 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Rapid Bucharest - MyPa Myllykoski 3-1. Rapid Bucharest win 5-1 on aggregate. Suduva Marijampole (Lithuania) - Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) 0-4 (halftime: 0-3) First leg: Vojvodina Novi Sad - Suduva Marijampole 1-1. Vojvodina Novi Sad win 5-1 on aggregate. FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan) - Milsami Orhei (Moldova) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Milsami Orhei - FK Aktobe 4-2. FK Aktobe win 5-4 on aggregate. FK Gomel (Belarus) - Renova Cepciste (Macedonia FYR) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Renova Cepciste - FK Gomel 0-2. FK Gomel win 2-1 on aggregate. Elfsborg Boras (Sweden) - Dacia Chisinau (Moldova) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Dacia Chisinau - Elfsborg Boras 1-0. Elfsborg Boras win 2-1 on aggregate. Inter Turku (Finland) - Twente Enschede (Netherlands) 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) First leg: Twente Enschede - Inter Turku 1-1. Twente Enschede win 6-1 on aggregate. Celik (Montenegro) - Metalurg Donetsk (Ukraine) 2-4 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Metalurg Donetsk - Celik 7-0. Metalurg Donetsk win 11-2 on aggregate. KuPS (Finland) - Maccabi Netanya (Israel) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Maccabi Netanya - KuPS 1-2. KuPS win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate. Gandzasar Kapan (Armenia) - Servette (Switzerland) 1-3 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Servette - Gandzasar Kapan 2-0. Servette win 5-1 on aggregate. Metalurg Skopje (Macedonia FYR) - Ruch Chorzow (Poland) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Ruch Chorzow - Metalurg Skopje 3-1. Ruch Chorzow win 6-1 on aggregate. Dila Gori (Georgia) - AGF Aarhus (Denmark) 3-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: AGF Aarhus - Dila Gori 1-2. Dila Gori win 5-2 on aggregate. Ordabasy (Kazakhstan) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Rosenborg Trondheim - Ordabasy 2-2. Rosenborg Trondheim win 4-3 on aggregate. Shirak Gyumri (Armenia) - Bnei Yehuda (Israel) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Bnei Yehuda - Shirak Gyumri 2-0. Bnei Yehuda win 3-0 on aggregate.