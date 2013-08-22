Soccer-Liverpool's Lallana out with thigh injury - reports
March 28 Liverpool's England midfielder Adam Lallana could be out for up to a month after suffering a thigh injury on international duty, British media reported on Tuesday.
Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League play-offs first leg matches on Thursday , first leg FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 2-3 (halftime: 1-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, August 22 Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) v Tottenham Hotspur (England) (1600) Garabagh Agdam (Azerbaijan) v Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) (1600) Jablonec (Czech Republic) v Real Betis (Spain) (1600) Kuban Krasnodar (Russia) v Feyenoord (Netherlands) (1600) Maccabi Haifa (Israel) v FC Astra (Romania) (1630) Atromitos Athinon (Greece) v AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) (1630) FK Minsk (Belarus) v Standard Liege (Belgium) (1630) Salzburg (Austria) v Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) (1700) Esbjerg (Denmark) v St Etienne (France) (1700) Molde (Norway) v Rubin Kazan (Russia) (1700) St Gallen (Switzerland) v Spartak Moscow (Russia) (1700) Kalju Nomme (Estonia) v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) (1700) Kukesi (Albania) v Trabzonspor (Turkey) (1730) Apollon Limassol (Cyprus) v Nice (France) (1800) Elfsborg Boras (Sweden) v Nordsjaelland (Denmark) (1800) FH (Iceland) v Racing Genk (Belgium) (1800) Tromso (Norway) v Besiktas (Turkey) (1800) Pandurii Targu-Jiu (Romania) v Braga (Portugal) (1800) Swansea City (Wales) v Petrolul Ploiesti (Romania) (1805) Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) v Thun (Switzerland) (1830) Chernomorets Odessa (Ukraine) v Skenderbeu (Albania) (1830) Rijeka (Croatia) v VfB Stuttgart (Germany) (1830) Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) v Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) (1830) Udinese (Italy) v Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) (1845) Zulte Waregem (Belgium) v APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) (1845) Grasshoppers (Switzerland) v Fiorentina (Italy) (1900) Rapid Vienna (Austria) v Dila Gori (Georgia) (1905) Sevilla (Spain) v Slask Wroclaw (Poland) (1930) Estoril (Portugal) v FC Pasching (Austria) (1930)
LONDON, March 28 Former defender Jonathan Woodgate has returned to Middlesbrough as first-team coach, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
March 28 The Europa League offers Manchester United a great alternative route into next season's Champions League as they battle for a top four slot in the Premier League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.