Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League play-offs second leg matches on Thursday Play-off round Thursday, August 30, second leg Sporting (Portugal) - Horsens (Denmark) 5-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Horsens - Sporting 1-1. Sporting win 6-1 on aggregate. Liverpool (England) - Hearts (Scotland) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Hearts - Liverpool 0-1. Liverpool win 2-1 on aggregate. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) - Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) 0-5 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Anzhi Makhachkala - AZ Alkmaar 1-0. Anzhi Makhachkala win 6-0 on aggregate. Twente Enschede (Netherlands) - Bursaspor (Turkey) 4-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 3-1) AET First leg: Bursaspor - Twente Enschede 3-1. Twente Enschede win 5-4 on aggregate. Lazio (Italy) - Mura 05 (Slovenia) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Mura 05 - Lazio 0-2. Lazio win 5-1 on aggregate. Newcastle United (England) - Atromitos Athinon (Greece) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Atromitos Athinon - Newcastle United 1-1. Newcastle United win 2-1 on aggregate. Hanover 96 (Germany) - Slask Wroclaw (Poland) 5-1 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: Slask Wroclaw - Hanover 96 3-5. Hanover 96 win 10-4 on aggregate. Inter Milan (Italy) - Vaslui (Romania) 2-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Vaslui - Inter Milan 0-2. Inter Milan win 4-2 on aggregate. Levante (Spain) - Motherwell (Scotland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Motherwell - Levante 0-2. Levante win 3-0 on aggregate. Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) - Tromso (Norway) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Tromso - Partizan Belgrade 3-2. Partizan Belgrade win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate. Rapid Vienna (Austria) - PAOK Salonika (Greece) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: PAOK Salonika - Rapid Vienna 2-1. Rapid Vienna win 4-2 on aggregate. Club Bruges (Belgium) - Debrecen (Hungary) 4-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Debrecen - Club Bruges 0-3. Club Bruges win 7-1 on aggregate. Girondins Bordeaux (France) - Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 3-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Red Star Belgrade - Girondins Bordeaux 0-0. Girondins Bordeaux win 3-2 on aggregate. Olympique Marseille (France) - Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Sheriff Tiraspol - Olympique Marseille 1-2. Olympique Marseille win 2-1 on aggregate. Fehervar (Hungary) - Trabzonspor (Turkey) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-2) First leg: Trabzonspor - Fehervar 0-0. Fehervar win 4-2 on penalties after 0-0 on aggregate. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Lokeren (Belgium) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Lokeren - Viktoria Plzen 2-1. Viktoria Plzen win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate. Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) - Dinamo Bucharest (Romania) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Dinamo Bucharest - Metalist Kharkiv 0-2. Metalist Kharkiv win 4-1 on aggregate. Racing Genk (Belgium) - Luzern (Switzerland) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Luzern - Racing Genk 2-1. Racing Genk win 3-2 on aggregate. Young Boys (Switzerland) - Midtjylland (Denmark) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Midtjylland - Young Boys 0-3. Young Boys win 3-2 on aggregate. Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) - Feyenoord (Netherlands) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Feyenoord - Sparta Prague 2-2. Sparta Prague win 4-2 on aggregate. Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - Ekranas Panevezys (Lithuania) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Ekranas Panevezys - Steaua Bucharest 0-2. Steaua Bucharest win 5-0 on aggregate. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2) First leg: Neftchi Baku - APOEL Nicosia 1-1. Neftchi Baku win 4-2 on aggregate. CSKA Moscow (Russia) - AIK Stockholm (Sweden) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: AIK Stockholm - CSKA Moscow 0-1. AIK Stockholm win 2-1 on aggregate. Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) - F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) 4-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: F91 Dudelange - Hapoel Tel Aviv 1-3. Hapoel Tel Aviv win 7-1 on aggregate. HJK Helsinki (Finland) - Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 3-3 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Athletic Bilbao - HJK Helsinki 6-0. Athletic Bilbao win 9-3 on aggregate. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - Zeta Golubovci (Montenegro) 9-0 (halftime: 5-0) First leg: Zeta Golubovci - PSV Eindhoven 0-5. PSV Eindhoven win 14-0 on aggregate. Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Legia Warsaw - Rosenborg Trondheim 1-1. Rosenborg Trondheim win 3-2 on aggregate. Heerenveen (Netherlands) - Molde (Norway) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Molde - Heerenveen 2-0. Molde win 4-1 on aggregate. Dila Gori (Georgia) - Maritimo (Portugal) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Maritimo - Dila Gori 1-0. Maritimo win 3-0 on aggregate. Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) - Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) 4-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Slovan Liberec - Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 2-2. Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk win 6-4 on aggregate. Tuesday, August 28, second leg Dynamo Moscow (Russia) - VfB Stuttgart (Germany) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: VfB Stuttgart - Dynamo Moscow 2-0. VfB Stuttgart win 3-1 on aggregate.