Soccer-Ibrahimovic happy at United as contract talks continue
March 29 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is relishing his time at the Premier League club and is in talks to extend his contract, saying he "never leaves a job unfinished".
Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League play-offs first leg matches on Thursday Estoril (Portugal) - FC Pasching (Austria) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Sevilla (Spain) - Slask Wroclaw (Poland) 4-1 (halftime: 1-1) Rapid Vienna (Austria) - Dila Gori (Georgia) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Grasshoppers (Switzerland) - Fiorentina (Italy) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Udinese (Italy) - Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Zulte Waregem (Belgium) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Chernomorets Odessa (Ukraine) - Skenderbeu (Albania) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Rijeka (Croatia) - VfB Stuttgart (Germany) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) - Thun (Switzerland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) - Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Swansea City (Wales) - Petrolul Ploiesti (Romania) 5-1 (halftime: 3-0) Apollon Limassol (Cyprus) - Nice (France) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) FH (Iceland) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Elfsborg Boras (Sweden) - Nordsjaelland (Denmark) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Pandurii Targu-Jiu (Romania) - Braga (Portugal) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Tromso (Norway) - Besiktas (Turkey) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Kukesi (Albania) - Trabzonspor (Turkey) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Esbjerg (Denmark) - St Etienne (France) 4-3 (halftime: 1-2) St Gallen (Switzerland) - Spartak Moscow (Russia) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Kalju Nomme (Estonia) - Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) Molde (Norway) - Rubin Kazan (Russia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Salzburg (Austria) - Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) 5-0 (halftime: 3-0) Atromitos Athinon (Greece) - AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 1-3 (halftime: 0-0) FK Minsk (Belarus) - Standard Liege (Belgium) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Maccabi Haifa (Israel) - FC Astra (Romania) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) - Tottenham Hotspur (England) 0-5 (halftime: 0-2) Jablonec (Czech Republic) - Real Betis (Spain) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Garabagh Agdam (Azerbaijan) - Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Kuban Krasnodar (Russia) - Feyenoord (Netherlands) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 2-3 (halftime: 1-1)
March 29 Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, who defied 5000-1 odds to lead the team to a fairytale Premier League title in 2016, has said he is still stunned by his sacking last month.
LONDON, March 29 Everton have been dealt another injury blow ahead of Saturday's Premier League derby against Liverpool after defender Ramiro Funes Mori was injured while playing for Argentina.