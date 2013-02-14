Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday
Last 32
Thursday, February 14, first leg
Atletico Madrid (Spain) - Rubin Kazan (Russia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) - Lazio (Italy) 3-3 (halftime: 1-0)
Basel (Switzerland) - Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Inter Milan (Italy) - CFR Cluj (Romania) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Newcastle United (England) - Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur (England) - Olympique Lyon (France) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
VfB Stuttgart (Germany) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
BATE Borisov (Belarus) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Benfica (Portugal) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) - Girondins Bordeaux (France) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Levante (Spain) - Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Napoli (Italy) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) - Chelsea (England) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) - Hanover 96 (Germany) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) - Liverpool (England) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)