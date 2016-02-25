Feb 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 second leg matches on Thursday Last 32 Thursday, February 25, second leg FC Basel (Switzerland) - St Etienne (France) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: St Etienne - FC Basel 3-2. FC Basel win on away goals after 4-4 on aggregate. Porto (Portugal) - Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Borussia Dortmund - Porto 2-0. Borussia Dortmund win 3-0 on aggregate. Manchester United (England) - Midtjylland (Denmark) 5-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Midtjylland - Manchester United 2-1. Manchester United win 6-3 on aggregate. Molde (Norway) - Sevilla (Spain) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Molde 3-0. Sevilla win 3-1 on aggregate. Napoli (Italy) - Villarreal (Spain) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Villarreal - Napoli 1-0. Villarreal win 2-1 on aggregate. Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) - Anderlecht (Belgium) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-0) AET First leg: Anderlecht - Olympiakos Piraeus 1-0. Anderlecht win 3-1 on aggregate. Tottenham Hotspur (England) - Fiorentina (Italy) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Fiorentina - Tottenham Hotspur 1-1. Tottenham Hotspur win 4-1 on aggregate. Athletic Club (Spain) - Olympique Marseille (France) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Olympique Marseille - Athletic Club 0-1. Athletic Club win 2-1 on aggregate. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Sporting (Portugal) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Sporting - Bayer Leverkusen 0-1. Bayer Leverkusen win 4-1 on aggregate. FK Krasnodar (Russia) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Sparta Prague - FK Krasnodar 1-0. Sparta Prague win 4-0 on aggregate. Lazio (Italy) - Galatasaray (Turkey) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Galatasaray - Lazio 1-1. Lazio win 4-2 on aggregate. Liverpool (England) - FC Augsburg (Germany) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: FC Augsburg - Liverpool 0-0. Liverpool win 1-0 on aggregate. Rapid Vienna (Austria) - Valencia (Spain) 0-4 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Valencia - Rapid Vienna 6-0. Valencia win 10-0 on aggregate. Schalke 04 (Germany) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Shakhtar Donetsk - Schalke 04 0-0. Shakhtar Donetsk win 3-0 on aggregate. Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Fenerbahce - Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0. Fenerbahce win 3-1 on aggregate. Wednesday, February 24, second leg Braga (Portugal) - Sion (Switzerland) 2-2 (halftime: 1-2) First leg: Sion - Braga 1-2. Braga win 4-3 on aggregate.