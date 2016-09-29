Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group K matches on Thursday Thursday, September 29 Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) 0 Southampton (England) 0 Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 3 Inter Milan (Italy) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Southampton 2 1 1 0 3 0 4 2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 ------------------------- 3 Sparta Prague 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 4 Inter Milan 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1-2: Next round