March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 16, second leg Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: FC Copenhagen - Ajax Amsterdam 2-1. Ajax Amsterdam win 3-2 on aggregate. Anderlecht (Belgium) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: APOEL Nicosia - Anderlecht 0-1. Anderlecht win 2-0 on aggregate. AS Roma (Italy) - Olympique Lyon (France) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Olympique Lyon - AS Roma 4-2. Olympique Lyon win 5-4 on aggregate. Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) - Schalke 04 (Germany) 2-2 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Schalke 04 - Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-1. Schalke 04 win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate. Manchester United (England) - Rostov (Russia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Rostov - Manchester United 1-1. Manchester United win 2-1 on aggregate. Besiktas (Turkey) - Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 4-1 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: Olympiakos Piraeus - Besiktas 1-1. Besiktas win 5-2 on aggregate. FC Krasnodar (Russia) - Celta Vigo (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Celta Vigo - FC Krasnodar 2-1. Celta Vigo win 4-1 on aggregate. Racing Genk (Belgium) - Gent (Belgium) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Gent - Racing Genk 2-5. Racing Genk win 6-3 on aggregate.