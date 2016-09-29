Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group A matches on Thursday Thursday, September 29 Fenerbahce (Turkey) 1 Feyenoord (Netherlands) 0 Manchester United (England) 1 Zarya Luhansk (Ukraine) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 2 Feyenoord 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 2 Manchester United 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 ------------------------- 4 Zarya Luhansk 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 1-3: Next round