Soccer-Scotland must be at their best to beat England -Snodgrass
June 7 Scotland must perform their best to win Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England and earn "bragging rights" over their British rivals, midfielder Robert Snodgrass said.
Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Qualification Round 3 first leg matches on Thursday Qualification Round 3 Thursday, August 2, first leg FC Admira Wacker Modling (Austria) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Athletic Bilbao (Spain) - Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (Croatia) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1) Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Zeta Golubovci (Montenegro) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1) Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) - Rapid Vienna (Austria) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Dundee United (Scotland) - Dynamo Moscow (Russia) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) Eskisehirspor (Turkey) - Olympique Marseille (France) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Hajduk Split (Croatia) - Inter Milan (Italy) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) St. Patrick's Athletic (Ireland) - Hanover 96 (Germany) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) - Omonia Nicosia (Cyprus) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Fehervar (Hungary) - Ghent (Belgium) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Horsens (Denmark) - Elfsborg Boras (Sweden) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Asteras Tripolis (Greece) - Maritimo (Portugal) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) FK Gomel (Belarus) - Liverpool (England) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Racing Genk (Belgium) - FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1) Twente Enschede (Netherlands) - Mlada Boleslav (Czech Republic) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Servette (Switzerland) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Heerenveen (Netherlands) - Rapid Bucharest (Romania) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) AIK Stockholm (Sweden) - Lech Poznan (Poland) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Aalesund (Norway) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Bnei Yehuda (Israel) - PAOK Salonika (Greece) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Kalmar (Sweden) - Young Boys (Switzerland) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Ruch Chorzow (Poland) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Ried (Austria) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Tromso (Norway) - Metalurg Donetsk (Ukraine) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Arsenal Kiev (Ukraine) - Mura 05 (Slovenia) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Dila Gori (Georgia) - Anorthosis Famagusta (Cyprus) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) KuPS (Finland) - Bursaspor (Turkey) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) - Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
June 7 Scotland must perform their best to win Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England and earn "bragging rights" over their British rivals, midfielder Robert Snodgrass said.
MANCHESTER, England, June 7 England's Football Association has handed two supporters life bans from attending away games following incidents during March's friendly match against Germany in Dortmund.