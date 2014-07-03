Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
July 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Qualification Round 1 first leg matches on Thursday Qualification Round 1 Thursday, July 3, first leg FH (Iceland) - Glenavon (Northern Ireland) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) Fram (Iceland) - Kalju Nomme (Estonia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Stjarnan (Iceland) - Bangor City (Wales) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Zeljeznicar Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Lovcen (Montenegro) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Aberdeen (Scotland) - FK Daugava Riga (Latvia) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) Crusaders (Northern Ireland) - Ekranas Panevezys (Lithuania) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) Derry City (Ireland) - Aberystwyth Town (Wales) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Diosgyor (Hungary) - Birkirkara (Malta) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Folgore/Falciano (San Marino) - FK Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) B36 Torshavn (Faroe Islands) - Linfield (Northern Ireland) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Cukaricki (Serbia) - UE Sant Julia (Andorra) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) Hibernians (Malta) - Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) 2-4 (halftime: 0-3) NK Split (Croatia) - MIKA Ashtarak (Armenia) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Rudar Velenje (Slovenia) - Laci (Albania) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Vikingur (Faroe Islands) - Daugava Daugavpils (Latvia) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Airbus UK (Wales) - FK Haugesund (Norway) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) FC Differdange 03 (Luxembourg) - Atlantas Klaipeda (Lithuania) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) FC Tiraspol (Moldova) - Inter Baku (Azerbaijan) 2-3 (halftime: 0-2) FC Vaduz (Liechtenstein) - College Europa FC (Gibraltar) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) IFK Gothenburg (Sweden) - CS Fola Esch (Luxembourg) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) - FK Jelgava (Latvia) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Sioni Bolnisi (Georgia) - Flamurtari (Albania) 2-3 (halftime: 2-1) Botev Plovdiv (Bulgaria) - Libertas (San Marino) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) FK Turnovo (FYR Macedonia) - Chikhura Sachkere (Georgia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) UE Santa Coloma (Andorra) - Metalurg Skopje (FYR Macedonia) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) VPS (Finland) - Brommapojkarna (Sweden) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Celik (Montenegro) - Koper (Slovenia) 0-5 (halftime: 0-2) Kalev Sillamae (Estonia) - FC Honka (Finland) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) MyPa Myllykoski (Finland) - IF (Faroe Islands) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Banga Gargzdai (Lithuania) - Sligo Rovers (Ireland) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) FK Qabala (Azerbaijan) - Siroki Brijeg (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Santos Tartu (Estonia) - Tromso (Norway) 0-7 (halftime: 0-4) FC Veris (Moldova) - Litex Lovech (Bulgaria) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan) - Kukesi (Albania) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Pyunik Yerevan (Armenia) - Astana (Kazakhstan) 1-4 (halftime: 0-1) Shirak Gyumri (Armenia) - Shakhtyor IK (Kazakhstan) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, July 1, first leg Shkendija 79 (FYR Macedonia) - Zimbru Chisinau (Moldova) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Jeunesse Esch (Luxembourg) - Dundalk (Ireland) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sliema Wanderers (Malta) - Ferencvaros (Hungary) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.