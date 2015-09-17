Soccer-No approach from Norwich for O'Neill - Northern Irish FA
LONDON, May 2 Northern Ireland have not received an official request from Norwich City to speak to Michael O'Neill amid media reports linking their manager with the Championship club.
Sept 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League matches on Thursday Group J Thursday, September 17 Anderlecht (Belgium) - Monaco (France) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Group K Thursday, September 17 APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Schalke 04 (Germany) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Asteras Tripolis (Greece) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Group L Thursday, September 17 Athletic Club (Spain) - FC Augsburg (Germany) 3-1 (halftime: 0-1) Group G Thursday, September 17 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) - Lazio (Italy) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Group I Thursday, September 17 Fiorentina (Italy) - FC Basel (Switzerland) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Lech Poznan (Poland) - Belenenses (Portugal) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Group L Thursday, September 17 Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) - AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 3-2 (halftime: 2-1) Group G Thursday, September 17 St Etienne (France) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) Group H Thursday, September 17 Skenderbeu (Albania) - Besiktas (Turkey) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Sporting (Portugal) - Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1) Group J Thursday, September 17 Tottenham Hotspur (England) - Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1) Group A Thursday, September 17 Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Celtic (Scotland) 2-2 (halftime: 1-2) Group C Thursday, September 17 Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - FK Krasnodar (Russia) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Group F Thursday, September 17 Groningen (Netherlands) - Olympique Marseille (France) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Group D Thursday, September 17 Midtjylland (Denmark) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Group B Thursday, September 17 Sion (Switzerland) - Rubin Kazan (Russia) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Group A Thursday, September 17 Fenerbahce (Turkey) - Molde (Norway) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Group C Thursday, September 17 FK Qabala (Azerbaijan) - PAOK Salonika (Greece) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Group B Thursday, September 17 Girondins Bordeaux (France) - Liverpool (England) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Group D Thursday, September 17 Napoli (Italy) - Club Bruges (Belgium) 5-0 (halftime: 3-0) Group E Thursday, September 17 Rapid Vienna (Austria) - Villarreal (Spain) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Group F Thursday, September 17 Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) - Braga (Portugal) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Group E Thursday, September 17 Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
MADRID, May 2 Celta Vigo are confident they have the mental strength to upset an injury-hit Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, according to the Spanish side's striker John Guidetti.