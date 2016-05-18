Soccer-French defender Clichy to leave Man City
May 23 Defender Gael Clichy is set to leave Manchester City when his contract expires next month after six years at the Premier League club, the 31-year-old Frenchman said at an event on Tuesday.
May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the UEFA Europa League Final match on Wednesday Final Wednesday, May 18 Liverpool (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0)
May 23 Defender Gael Clichy is set to leave Manchester City when his contract expires next month after six years at the Premier League club, the 31-year-old Frenchman said at an event on Tuesday.
May 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Group A match on Tuesday Tuesday, May 23 England U-20 1 Guinea U-20 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 England U-20 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 2 Korea Republic U-20 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Guinea U-20 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 4 Argentina U-20 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, May 23 Korea Republic U-20 v Argentina U-20 (1100) Friday, May 26 England