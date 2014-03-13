March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday
Last 16
Thursday, March 13, first leg
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) - Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Juventus (Italy) - Fiorentina (Italy) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Olympique Lyon (France) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 4-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Sevilla (Spain) - Real Betis (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Tottenham Hotspur (England) - Benfica (Portugal) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Basel (Switzerland) - Salzburg (Austria) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Porto (Portugal) - Napoli (Italy) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Valencia (Spain) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)