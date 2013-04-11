April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Thursday Quarterfinal Thursday, April 11, second leg Basel (Switzerland) - Tottenham Hotspur (England) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-1) First leg: Tottenham Hotspur - Basel 2-2. Basel win 4-1 on penalties after 4-4 on aggregate. Lazio (Italy) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Fenerbahce - Lazio 2-0. Fenerbahce win 3-1 on aggregate. Newcastle United (England) - Benfica (Portugal) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Benfica - Newcastle United 3-1. Benfica win 4-2 on aggregate. Rubin Kazan (Russia) - Chelsea (England) 3-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Chelsea - Rubin Kazan 3-1. Chelsea win 5-4 on aggregate.