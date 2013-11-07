Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group A matches on Thursday Thursday, November 7 St Gallen (Switzerland) 2 Valencia (Spain) 3 Kuban Krasnodar (Russia) 1 Swansea City (Wales) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Valencia 4 3 0 1 10 6 9 2 Swansea City 4 2 2 0 6 2 8 ------------------------- 3 St Gallen 4 1 0 3 5 9 3 4 Kuban Krasnodar 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 1-2: Next round