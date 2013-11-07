Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group D matches on Thursday Thursday, November 7 Maribor (Slovenia) 0 Zulte Waregem (Belgium) 1 Rubin Kazan (Russia) 1 Wigan Athletic (England) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rubin Kazan 4 3 1 0 11 3 10 2 Wigan Athletic 4 1 2 1 4 3 5 ------------------------- 3 Zulte Waregem 4 1 1 2 2 7 4 4 Maribor 4 1 0 3 6 10 3 1-2: Next round