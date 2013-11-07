Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group K matches on Thursday Thursday, November 7 Tottenham Hotspur (England) 2 Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) 1 Tromso (Norway) 0 Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tottenham Hotspur 4 4 0 0 9 1 12 2 Anzhi Makhachkala 4 2 1 1 2 2 7 ------------------------- 3 Sheriff Tiraspol 4 0 2 2 2 5 2 4 Tromso 4 0 1 3 1 6 1 1-2: Next round