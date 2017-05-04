Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Semifinal first leg matches on Thursday Semifinal Thursday, May 4, first leg Celta Vigo (Spain) - Manchester United (England) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Wednesday, May 3, first leg Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Olympique Lyon (France) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0)
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.