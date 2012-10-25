Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group A matches on Thursday Thursday, October 25 Young Boys (Switzerland) 3 Udinese (Italy) 1 Liverpool (England) 1 Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 3 2 0 1 8 6 6 2 Anzhi Makhachkala 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 ------------------------- 3 Udinese 3 1 1 1 5 6 4 4 Young Boys 3 1 0 2 6 8 3 1-2: Next round
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (