Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group D matches on Thursday Thursday, October 25 Maritimo (Portugal) 1 Girondins Bordeaux (France) 1 Newcastle United (England) 1 Club Bruges (Belgium) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newcastle United 3 2 1 0 4 0 7 2 Girondins Bordeaux 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 ------------------------- 3 Club Bruges 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 4 Maritimo 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 1-2: Next round
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (