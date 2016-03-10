March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday
Last 16
Thursday, March 10, first leg
Athletic Club (Spain) - Valencia (Spain) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Liverpool (England) - Manchester United (England) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) - Lazio (Italy) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Villarreal (Spain) - Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - Tottenham Hotspur (England) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
FC Basel (Switzerland) - Sevilla (Spain) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Fenerbahce (Turkey) - Braga (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - Anderlecht (Belgium) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)