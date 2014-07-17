Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
July 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Qualification Round 2 first leg matches on Thursday Qualification Round 2 Thursday, July 17, first leg Cukaricki (Serbia) - SV Grodig (Austria) 0-4 (halftime: 0-1) Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - FK Haugesund (Norway) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Aberdeen (Scotland) - Groningen (Netherlands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Derry City (Ireland) - Shakhter Soligorsk (Belarus) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Dundalk (Ireland) - Hajduk Split (Croatia) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Linfield (Northern Ireland) - AIK Stockholm (Sweden) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Motherwell (Scotland) - Stjarnan (Iceland) 2-2 (halftime: 2-1) Bursaspor (Turkey) - Chikhura Sachkere (Georgia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Kalev Sillamae (Estonia) - FK Krasnodar (Russia) 0-4 (halftime: 0-2) Metalurg Skopje (FYR Macedonia) - Zeljeznicar Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Molde (Norway) - ND Gorica (Slovenia) 4-1 (halftime: 3-0) Rijeka (Croatia) - Ferencvaros (Hungary) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) NK Split (Croatia) - Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Gyor ETO (Hungary) - IFK Gothenburg (Sweden) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Vikingur (Faroe Islands) - Tromso (Norway) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Zulte Waregem (Belgium) - Zawisza Bydgoszcz (Poland) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1) Litex Lovech (Bulgaria) - Diosgyor (Hungary) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) CFR Cluj (Romania) - Jagodina (Serbia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) - Zimbru Chisinau (Moldova) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Luzern (Switzerland) - St. Johnstone (Scotland) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Mlada Boleslav (Czech Republic) - Siroki Brijeg (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Brommapojkarna (Sweden) - Crusaders (Northern Ireland) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Neman Grodno (Belarus) - FH (Iceland) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) - Sligo Rovers (Ireland) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Botev Plovdiv (Bulgaria) - SKN St. Polten (Austria) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Petrolul Ploiesti (Romania) - Flamurtari (Albania) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Atlantas Klaipeda (Lithuania) - Shakhtyor IK (Kazakhstan) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) FC Zestafoni (Georgia) - Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Elfsborg Boras (Sweden) - Inter Baku (Azerbaijan) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Kalju Nomme (Estonia) - Lech Poznan (Poland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) RoPS Rovaniemi (Finland) - Asteras Tripolis (Greece) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Ruch Chorzow (Poland) - FC Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 3-2 (halftime: 2-1) Laugaricio Trencin (Slovakia) - Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) Budocnost Podgorica (Montenegro) - Omonia Nicosia (Cyprus) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) - MyPa Myllykoski (Finland) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Laci (Albania) - Zarja Lugansk (Ukraine) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) MFK Kosice (Slovakia) - Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan) - Koper (Slovenia) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan) - Esbjerg (Denmark) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Astana (Kazakhstan) - Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.