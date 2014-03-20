Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 20, second leg Napoli (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Napoli 1-0. Porto win 3-2 on aggregate. Real Betis (Spain) - Sevilla (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 0-2, penalty shootout: 3-4) First leg: Sevilla - Real Betis 0-2. Sevilla win 4-3 on penalties after 2-2 on aggregate. Salzburg (Austria) - Basel (Switzerland) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Basel - Salzburg 0-0. Basel win 2-1 on aggregate. Benfica (Portugal) - Tottenham Hotspur (England) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Tottenham Hotspur - Benfica 1-3. Benfica win 5-3 on aggregate. Fiorentina (Italy) - Juventus (Italy) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Juventus - Fiorentina 1-1. Juventus win 2-1 on aggregate. Valencia (Spain) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Ludogorets - Valencia 0-3. Valencia win 4-0 on aggregate. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Olympique Lyon (France) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Olympique Lyon - Viktoria Plzen 4-1. Olympique Lyon win 5-3 on aggregate. Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) - AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: AZ Alkmaar - Anzhi Makhachkala 1-0. AZ Alkmaar win 1-0 on aggregate.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.