March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 20, second leg Napoli (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Napoli 1-0. Porto win 3-2 on aggregate. Real Betis (Spain) - Sevilla (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 0-2, penalty shootout: 3-4) First leg: Sevilla - Real Betis 0-2. Sevilla win 4-3 on penalties after 2-2 on aggregate. Salzburg (Austria) - Basel (Switzerland) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Basel - Salzburg 0-0. Basel win 2-1 on aggregate. Benfica (Portugal) - Tottenham Hotspur (England) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Tottenham Hotspur - Benfica 1-3. Benfica win 5-3 on aggregate. Fiorentina (Italy) - Juventus (Italy) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Juventus - Fiorentina 1-1. Juventus win 2-1 on aggregate. Valencia (Spain) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Ludogorets - Valencia 0-3. Valencia win 4-0 on aggregate. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Olympique Lyon (France) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Olympique Lyon - Viktoria Plzen 4-1. Olympique Lyon win 5-3 on aggregate. Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) - AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: AZ Alkmaar - Anzhi Makhachkala 1-0. AZ Alkmaar win 1-0 on aggregate.