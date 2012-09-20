Soccer-Arsenal's Szczesny wants to extend Roma stay, says club boss
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group J matches on Thursday Thursday, September 20 Maribor (Slovenia) 3 Panathinaikos (Greece) 0 Tottenham Hotspur (England) 0 Lazio (Italy) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Lazio 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 ------------------------- 4 Panathinaikos 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1-3: Next round
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
June 6 Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.