March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday
Last 16
Thursday, March 7, first leg
Benfica (Portugal) - Girondins Bordeaux (France) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Basel (Switzerland) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Levante (Spain) - Rubin Kazan (Russia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur (England) - Inter Milan (Italy) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - Chelsea (England) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
VfB Stuttgart (Germany) - Lazio (Italy) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) - Newcastle United (England) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)