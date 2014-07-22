Soccer-Swansea believe they can avoid drop, says midfielder Ki
April 17 Swansea City believe they can get positive results in their five remaining matches and avoid relegation from the Premier League, midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has said.
July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Qualification Round 2 second leg matches on Tuesday Qualification Round 2 Tuesday, July 22, second leg Zeljeznicar Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Metalurg Skopje (FYR Macedonia) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Metalurg Skopje - Zeljeznicar Sarajevo 0-0. Metalurg Skopje win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Qualification Round 2, second leg Thursday, July 24 Shakhtyor IK (Kazakhstan) v Atlantas Klaipeda (Lithuania) (1230) Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) v NK Split (Croatia) (1330) MyPa Myllykoski (Finland) v Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) (1530) Omonia Nicosia (Cyprus) v Budocnost Podgorica (Montenegro) (1600) FK Haugesund (Norway) v Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) (1600) Inter Baku (Azerbaijan) v Elfsborg Boras (Sweden) (1600) FK Krasnodar (Russia) v Kalev Sillamae (Estonia) (1600) IFK Gothenburg (Sweden) v Gyor ETO (Hungary) (1700) AIK Stockholm (Sweden) v Linfield (Northern Ireland) (1700) Esbjerg (Denmark) v Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan) (1700) Lech Poznan (Poland) v Kalju Nomme (Estonia) (1700) Tromso (Norway) v Vikingur (Faroe Islands) (1700) Zimbru Chisinau (Moldova) v CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) (1700) Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) v Astana (Kazakhstan) (1700) FC Vaduz (Liechtenstein) v Ruch Chorzow (Poland) (1700) Flamurtari (Albania) v Petrolul Ploiesti (Romania) (1700) Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) v MFK Kosice (Slovakia) (1700) Shakhter Soligorsk (Belarus) v Derry City (Ireland) (1700) Chikhura Sachkere (Georgia) v Bursaspor (Turkey) (1700) SV Grodig (Austria) v Cukaricki (Serbia) (1700) Groningen (Netherlands) v Aberdeen (Scotland) (1730) Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) v FC Zestafoni (Georgia) (1730) Zarja Lugansk (Ukraine) v Laci (Albania) (1730) Sligo Rovers (Ireland) v Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) (1800) Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) v Laugaricio Trencin (Slovakia) (1800) Zawisza Bydgoszcz (Poland) v Zulte Waregem (Belgium) (1800) Asteras Tripolis (Greece) v RoPS Rovaniemi (Finland) (1800) Hajduk Split (Croatia) v Dundalk (Ireland) (1815) Ferencvaros (Hungary) v Rijeka (Croatia) (1830) Diosgyor (Hungary) v Litex Lovech (Bulgaria) (1830) ND Gorica (Slovenia) v Molde (Norway) (1830) Koper (Slovenia) v Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan) (1830) Siroki Brijeg (Bosnia & Herzegovina) v Mlada Boleslav (Czech Republic) (1830) Jagodina (Serbia) v CFR Cluj (Romania) (1830) Crusaders (Northern Ireland) v Brommapojkarna (Sweden) (1845) St. Johnstone (Scotland) v Luzern (Switzerland) (1845) SKN St. Polten (Austria) v Botev Plovdiv (Bulgaria) (1905) FH (Iceland) v Neman Grodno (Belarus) (1915) Stjarnan (Iceland) v Motherwell (Scotland) (1915)
April 17 Swansea City believe they can get positive results in their five remaining matches and avoid relegation from the Premier League, midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has said.
April 17 Everton must focus on their own performances and ignore what the clubs around them are doing as they bid to finish among the Premier League's top six, defender Ashley Williams has said.