UPDATE 2-Soccer-Real's remarkable Ronaldo again delivers when it matters
CARDIFF, June 4 Cristiano Ronaldo just seems to get better and better.
Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group A matches on Thursday Thursday, December 6 Young Boys (Switzerland) 3 Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) 1 Udinese (Italy) 0 Liverpool (England) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 6 3 1 2 11 9 10 2 Anzhi Makhachkala 6 3 1 2 7 5 10 ------------------------- 3 Young Boys 6 3 1 2 14 13 10 4 Udinese 6 1 1 4 7 12 4 1-2: Next round
CARDIFF, June 4 Cristiano Ronaldo just seems to get better and better.
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)