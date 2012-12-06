UPDATE 2-Soccer-Real's remarkable Ronaldo again delivers when it matters
CARDIFF, June 4 Cristiano Ronaldo just seems to get better and better.
Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group J matches on Thursday Thursday, December 6 Maribor (Slovenia) 1 Lazio (Italy) 4 Tottenham Hotspur (England) 3 Panathinaikos (Greece) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lazio 6 3 3 0 9 2 12 2 Tottenham Hotspur 6 2 4 0 8 4 10 ------------------------- 3 Panathinaikos 6 1 2 3 4 11 5 4 Maribor 6 1 1 4 6 10 4 1-2: Next round
CARDIFF, June 4 Cristiano Ronaldo just seems to get better and better.
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)