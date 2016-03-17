Soccer-Conte backs Cahill to succeed Terry as Chelsea captain
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 17, second leg Anderlecht (Belgium) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Shakhtar Donetsk - Anderlecht 3-1. Shakhtar Donetsk win 4-1 on aggregate. Manchester United (England) - Liverpool (England) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Liverpool - Manchester United 2-0. Liverpool win 3-1 on aggregate. Sevilla (Spain) - FC Basel (Switzerland) 3-0 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: FC Basel - Sevilla 0-0. Sevilla win 3-0 on aggregate. Braga (Portugal) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 4-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Fenerbahce - Braga 1-0. Braga win 4-2 on aggregate. Tottenham Hotspur (England) - Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Borussia Dortmund - Tottenham Hotspur 3-0. Borussia Dortmund win 5-1 on aggregate. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Villarreal (Spain) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Villarreal - Bayer Leverkusen 2-0. Villarreal win 2-0 on aggregate. Lazio (Italy) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 0-3 (halftime: 0-3) First leg: Sparta Prague - Lazio 1-1. Sparta Prague win 4-1 on aggregate. Valencia (Spain) - Athletic Club (Spain) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Athletic Club - Valencia 1-0. Athletic Club win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate.
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.