March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 17, second leg Anderlecht (Belgium) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Shakhtar Donetsk - Anderlecht 3-1. Shakhtar Donetsk win 4-1 on aggregate. Manchester United (England) - Liverpool (England) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Liverpool - Manchester United 2-0. Liverpool win 3-1 on aggregate. Sevilla (Spain) - FC Basel (Switzerland) 3-0 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: FC Basel - Sevilla 0-0. Sevilla win 3-0 on aggregate. Braga (Portugal) - Fenerbahce (Turkey) 4-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Fenerbahce - Braga 1-0. Braga win 4-2 on aggregate. Tottenham Hotspur (England) - Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Borussia Dortmund - Tottenham Hotspur 3-0. Borussia Dortmund win 5-1 on aggregate. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Villarreal (Spain) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Villarreal - Bayer Leverkusen 2-0. Villarreal win 2-0 on aggregate. Lazio (Italy) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 0-3 (halftime: 0-3) First leg: Sparta Prague - Lazio 1-1. Sparta Prague win 4-1 on aggregate. Valencia (Spain) - Athletic Club (Spain) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Athletic Club - Valencia 1-0. Athletic Club win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate.