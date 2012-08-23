Soccer-Arsenal's Szczesny wants to extend Roma stay, says club boss
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League play-offs first leg matches on Thursday Play-off round Thursday, August 23, first leg Horsens (Denmark) - Sporting (Portugal) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Athletic Bilbao (Spain) - HJK Helsinki (Finland) 6-0 (halftime: 3-0) Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) - Girondins Bordeaux (France) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Maritimo (Portugal) - Dila Gori (Georgia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Mura 05 (Slovenia) - Lazio (Italy) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Zeta Golubovci (Montenegro) - PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0-5 (halftime: 0-1) Vaslui (Romania) - Inter Milan (Italy) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Hearts (Scotland) - Liverpool (England) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Motherwell (Scotland) - Levante (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Slask Wroclaw (Poland) - Hanover 96 (Germany) 3-5 (halftime: 1-3) Debrecen (Hungary) - Club Bruges (Belgium) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) Lokeren (Belgium) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) PAOK Salonika (Greece) - Rapid Vienna (Austria) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Midtjylland (Denmark) - Young Boys (Switzerland) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) - Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 1-3 (halftime: 1-3) Feyenoord (Netherlands) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 2-2 (halftime: 0-2) Trabzonspor (Turkey) - Fehervar (Hungary) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Bursaspor (Turkey) - Twente Enschede (Netherlands) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Dinamo Bucharest (Romania) - Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Luzern (Switzerland) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) AIK Stockholm (Sweden) - CSKA Moscow (Russia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Atromitos Athinon (Greece) - Newcastle United (England) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Legia Warsaw (Poland) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Molde (Norway) - Heerenveen (Netherlands) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) - Olympique Marseille (France) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) - Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) 2-2 (halftime: 0-1) Ekranas Panevezys (Lithuania) - Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Tromso (Norway) - Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) - AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Wednesday, August 22, first leg VfB Stuttgart (Germany) - Dynamo Moscow (Russia) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
June 6 Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.