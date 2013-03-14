March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 14, second leg Chelsea (England) - Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Steaua Bucharest - Chelsea 1-0. Chelsea win 3-2 on aggregate. Fenerbahce (Turkey) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Viktoria Plzen - Fenerbahce 0-1. Fenerbahce win 2-1 on aggregate. Girondins Bordeaux (France) - Benfica (Portugal) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Benfica - Girondins Bordeaux 1-0. Benfica win 4-2 on aggregate. Lazio (Italy) - VfB Stuttgart (Germany) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: VfB Stuttgart - Lazio 0-2. Lazio win 5-1 on aggregate. Newcastle United (England) - Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Anzhi Makhachkala - Newcastle United 0-0. Newcastle United win 1-0 on aggregate. Inter Milan (Italy) - Tottenham Hotspur (England) 4-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 3-0) AET First leg: Tottenham Hotspur - Inter Milan 3-0. Tottenham Hotspur win on away goals after 4-4 on aggregate. Rubin Kazan (Russia) - Levante (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET First leg: Levante - Rubin Kazan 0-0. Rubin Kazan win 2-0 on aggregate. Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) - Basel (Switzerland) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Basel - Zenit St Petersburg 2-0. Basel win 2-1 on aggregate.