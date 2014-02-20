Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday
Last 32
Thursday, February 20, first leg
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Salzburg (Austria) 0-3 (halftime: 0-3)
Porto (Portugal) - Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Lazio (Italy) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) - Basel (Switzerland) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Maribor (Slovenia) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Real Betis (Spain) - Rubin Kazan (Russia) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Swansea City (Wales) - Napoli (Italy) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) - Tottenham Hotspur (England) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) - Valencia (Spain) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Esbjerg (Denmark) - Fiorentina (Italy) 1-3 (halftime: 1-3)
Chernomorets Odessa (Ukraine) - Olympique Lyon (France) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Juventus (Italy) - Trabzonspor (Turkey) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
PAOK Salonika (Greece) - Benfica (Portugal) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) - AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)